Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have an 'electrifying' message to stay safe as Coronavirus intensifies

Varun and Shraddha urged their fans to stay safe as the deadly virus has so far killed 3 people in India and over 7,000 worldwide.

Street Dancer 3D stars, and , came together on Wednesday to share a message of safety for their fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak. But it wasn't just any message, Varun and Shraddha gave it an 'electrifying' touch and posted a quirky message for the same. The actors urged their readers to stay safe as the deadly virus has so far killed 3 people in India and over 7,000 worldwide. In the video, Shraddha and Varun demonstrate why 'touching' or greeting people in public with a handshake is not the best idea.

Shraddha can be seen trying to get a light bulb fixed when she gets and electric shock. Varun comes into the picture and taps Shraddha on the shoulder, thereby, getting another shock. He wrote, "DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt." Shraddha also dropped some emojis in the comment section.

Check out Varun and Shraddha's message below:

Shraddha and Varun were last seen in Street Dancer 3D. The film, directed by Remo D'souza, did not create a stir at the box office as was expected. It collected a little over Rs 60 crore which is not a lot considering the film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore.

While Varun will next be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha was seen in Baaghi 3 which went on to become a hit at the box office.

