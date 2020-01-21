Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have a gala time as they promote Street Dancer 3D; Watch

Varun and Shraddha, who are shown as rivals in the film share a great bond with eachother off-screen and these videos are proof.

Street Dancer 3D starring and had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The trailer of the movie which was released last year was loved and appreciated by the viewers. The film is the story of Sahej and Inayat and is set in London. The trailer showcased a rivalry between Varun and Shraddha’s characters as they belong to India and Pakistan. Varun and Shraddha have been promoting their movie in full swing. The two have been travelling to places for the promotions.

Varun and Shraddha, who are shown as rivals in the film share a great bond with eachother off-screen. Recently, the two were spotted promoting their movie in Delhi. They were also spotted seeking blessings at a Gurudwara ahead of the release. While travelling to places, Varun and Shraddha who happen to travel in the same car have been having a gala time. Varun has shared some videos on his Instagram story which will leave you in splits. In the first video, Varun is calling Shraddha a beauty and the actress who has covered her face with a grey dupatta is showing off her teeth and smiling.

In the second video, Varun is asking Shraddha since she has so many fans whom all is she inviting to watch Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha starts saying various gangs name. Later he tells her to sing a song but Shraddha starts making faces and then sings a small 'alap'.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh and others. Songs like Dua Karo, Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0 and more are trending chartbusters from the film. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020. It will take on ’s Panga that releases on the same day.

