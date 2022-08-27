Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal look casually smart in hoodies as they get snapped at a dance class in Juhu; PI

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most admired actors of the current generation in Bollywood. He has been a part of some of the most iconic Indian films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Masaan and more. Varun Dhawan is one of the most bankable actors in B-Town. He has proven his versatility by being a part of a variety of films like Judwaa 2, October, Sui Dhaaga & most recently JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a rare commercial success in the post pandemic times.

The newly married young gen stars of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal got snapped outside their dance class in Juhu today. Both Varun and Vicky looked amazing. Varun wore a swanky white hoodie and striped brown trousers. He graced the paparazzi with his solo photos after which he headed inside the dance studio. Vicky Kaushal was snapped getting out of his car. He wore a light blue hoodie and grey trousers. He also wore a cap. He posed for the shutterbugs and then headed in. It is still to be known if the duo is collaborating on something or not.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal getting snapped outside their dance class in Juhu:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who is fresh from the success of JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari. In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, he also talked about working in an action film and a comedy film. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anand Tiwari's next with Tripti Dimri. His two major releases Takht and The Immortal Ashwatthama have been pushed further.

