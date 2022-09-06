Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora party with newlyweds Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal; PICS

Celebrity fashion designer Kunal Rawal tied the knot with long-time partner Arpita Mehta in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace recently. The wedding was a star-studded affair as celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Rhea Kapoor among others were in attendance. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash also saw celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor and others in attendance.

Speaking of which, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora can be seen having a gala time with the newlywed couple Arpita and Kunal, as new photos from the wedding bash surfaced online. Along with them, actor Mohit Marwah’s wifey Antara Motiwala Marwah was also spotted at the party. For the unversed, actor Mohit Marwah is married to industrialist Tina Ambani’s niece, Antara Motiwala.

Kunal and Arpita were dating for almost 10 years and finally decided to take the plunge. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. Kunal has completed 15 years in the fashion industry and celebrated the occasion with a grand show at the FDCI India Couture Week. His close friend Arjun Kapoor turned the showstopper for the fashion show.

Arjun Kapoor's Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Next, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

Varun Dhawan's Work Front

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan, who is fresh from the success of JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari. In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, he also talked about working in an action film and a comedy film.

