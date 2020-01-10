Varun Dhawan backs Deepika Padukone as #BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter; Calls it 'Tactics to scare'

Varun Dhawan backs Deepika Padukone as #BoycottChhapaak trends on Twitter and calls the word boycott tactics to scare.

's film Chhapaak has landed in a soup for a number of reasons. As the actress visited JNU on Tuesday evening in order to extend her support to the students who got injured in the masked mob attacks that happened on Sunday, her gesture gave way to a number of assumptions and notions. While some took it as a publicity stunt, others labeled her as anti-national on social media. Amidst the confusion, another controversy hit the film as a rumour began floating on the internet which claimed that Malti's attacker's religion has been altered in the film.

Later, it was clarified that Malti's attacker was named Basheer Khan in the film while Malti's boyfriend was named Rajesh. However, #BoycottChhapaak had already begun trending on Twitter and many slammed the actress and her film for misrepresentation. Amidst the heat, sided with Deepika and backed her film. In an interview with NDTV, Varun revealed that the word 'boycott' was used while he was doing Dilwale with . Padmavat too had fallen victim to the same and now its Chhapaak this time. He also stated that words such as these are tactics to scare the filmmakers and the actors.

Varun further says that such strong words stop powerful and big business makers from expressing their opinions candidly as they do not want their business to get affected. Varun has been one of the Bollywood actors whose name adds to the list of the ones who have raised their voice against the masked attacks. Besides Varun, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chaddha, Dia Mirza and have addressed the issue.

