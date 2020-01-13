Varun Dhawan & Badrinah Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan to collaborate for a new project; DEETS inside

Varun Dhawan will be collaborating with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan again for a movie. This announcement has been made by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The handsome hunk definitely does not need any introduction. The talented actor has given many hits over the past few years. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and Badrinath Ki Dulhani happen to be amongst the best movies of Varun Dhawan which have been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Now, the good news is that Varun and Shashank will be collaborating again for another project soon. This piece of news has been shared on social media by ace filmmaker .

Karan writes, “They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! He then announces that a film will be announced today which will witness the combination of the actor - director duo. He further writes, “Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready!” Well, we will have to wait for few hours more in order to know more about this new movie.

Meanwhile, check out Karan Johar’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor promote Street Dancer 3D in Gujarat; Fly customize kite during festival)

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Apart from Varun, the much – awaited movie stars , Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. It has been co –produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Remo D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2020. Are you excited to know about Varun Dhawan’s upcoming project with Shashank Khaitan? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

Read More