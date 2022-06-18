Varun Dhawan believes Bollywood should ‘pull up its socks’: Need to look at pool of talent pan India

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, where he will be seen with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Amid this, he talked to PTI and expressed that Bollywood needs to pull up its socks and reconsider the kind of movies its making. He also emphasizes that the film industries across the world got hit by the pandemic.

In recent times, the success of films like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2 at the box office has started the debate of North vs South films, given that only three Hindi films have crossed the 100-crore mark until now this year. Amid this, Varun Dhawan said that the audiences are now spoilt for choices due to OTT releases and pan-India films. He also maintained that Bollywood needs to pull up its socks. "We just went through a pandemic. So you're getting to see films made years ago. These aren't films which started now. But do our filmmakers, does our industry need to pull up its socks? Yes we definitely need to do that,” Varun said.

The October actor further said that the film industries, in general, need to pull up their socks. Giving the example of Hollywood and the South Film industries, he maintained that many movies in those industries have done badly as well. Varun stated that everybody is now trying to re-establish the connection with the audience which suffered as going to theatres was also limited in these past couple of years.

Talking about the importance of creative collaboration across the country, Varun said, "I feel we need to start investing in new talents: writers, directors, producers and actors. We need to start looking at the pool of talent pan-India. I want to work with a director from Bengal, Kerala, talents from all over and tell a story because it is possible now".

Meanwhile, his film JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theatres on the 24th of June. The trailer and songs have received a positive response from the audience so far.

