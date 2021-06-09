  1. Home
Varun Dhawan is a big fan of monsoon and loves to get soaked in rain, remembers childhood rain memories

People love the monsoon and so do our celebrities and let us tell you, Varun Dhawan also loves the rain. Yes. Read on to know more.
Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan is a big fan of monsoon and loves to get soaked in rain, remembers childhood rain memories (Pic Credit- Varun Dhawan's Instagram)
Rain has been pouring heavily on Mumbai since the early morning of Wednesday and people are loving it. It is cold and pleasant outside which calls for staying cozy at home. Mumbaikars and many celebrities have shared pictures and videos of heavy rain on their Instagram and so did the ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Varun Dhawan. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the post and stories about the pleasant Mumbai weather. Varun Dhawan also had a bumpy ride in the rain. Varun stepped out of his home and was riding in a car cutting and splashing through the stream of water that had accumulated due to heavy rain. He recorded all of it and put it on the Instagram story with the caption “This is pretty wild”. 

Varun Dhawan shared a couple of photos in bare torso while standing out in rain, he captioned the pictures as “MUMBAI ki baarish As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing.” From his comment, it really looks like the October actor loves the rain. Meanwhile, a red alert has been announced in Mumbai following the heavy rainfall the entire day. 

On the work front, ‘Coolie No 1’ was Varun’s last film in which he worked with Sara Ali Khan and his upcoming flicks include ‘Bhediya’ with Kriti Sanon and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

