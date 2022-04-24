Varun Dhawan Birthday: Neetu, Anil, Kiara & others say 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' as they wish actor with special video.

Varun Dhawan is one lucky man! The actor is currently shooting for an upcoming film but his Jug Jugg Jeeyo family made sure to make his birthday a special one. Taking to social media, the team of Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo recorded super sweet birthday wishes for the lead actor. For the unversed, Varun is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

In the video, we get to see the film's cast members namely Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and content creator Prajakta Koli. Director Raj Mehta also features in the video as they all wish him on his birthday. While Anil Kapoor's wish hinted that Varun's next film with him will be a hit, Neetu Kapoor told the actor that he is very much like her own son Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Prajakta wished the actor and thanked him for making her feel comfortable during her first Bollywood film shoot. Kiara wished Varun a 'first class' birthday.

Take a look at the Jug Jugg Jeeyo's team wish for Varun Dhawan below:

Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn! It’s been such a joy seeing you grow into the man you’ve become today. The #JugJuggJeeyo family wishes you all the happiness and blessings." Anil tweeted, "Happy birthday @varun_dvn

my boy! Janam din bohot bohot mubarak! #JugJuggJeeyo saalo saal tak."

Kiara's message read, "To my soon-to-be on-screen better half who never fails to make me laugh. VD, you are a powerhouse of talent and a force to be reckoned with. Cheers to another year of your infectious energy! The #JugJuggJeeyo family wishes you a very very happy birthday @varundvn!"

ALSO READ: Karan Johar pens a poem for birthday boy Varun Dhawan; Farah Khan says 'Anu malik has strict competition'