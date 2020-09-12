Varun Dhawan blesses our feed with a loved up photo with ladylove Natasha Dalal and fans cannot stop gushing

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen in Coolie No 1

Today afternoon, brightened up our feeds with an unseen photo featuring ladylove Natasha Dalal, and needless to say, the photo had romance written all over it. Taking to social media, this Coolie No 1 actor shared a photo wherein they both are seen posing next to a swimming pool, and alongside the photo, Varun’s caption read, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me…” Soon after, Karisma Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap and others showered immense love on the photo.

Besides and ’s wedding, another wedding that is highly awaited is that of Varun and Natasha and although reports suggested that they were to tie the knot in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, it’s gotten delayed. Earlier, in an interview, Natasha Dalal was asked about her love story with Varun Dhawan and how did they graduate from being friends to lovers and to this, she had said that she and Varun were in school together and after staying friends until mid-20s, they started dating each other. And when she was asked about marriage, Natasha had said that Marriage is on the cards eventually, “just not right now.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and as per reports, the film will witness an OTT clash with starrer Laxmmi Bomb on Diwali 2020.

Check out the photo here:

