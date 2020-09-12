  1. Home
Varun Dhawan blesses our feed with a loved up photo with ladylove Natasha Dalal and fans cannot stop gushing

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and next, he will be seen in Coolie No 1
19204 reads Mumbai
Today afternoon, Varun Dhawan brightened up our feeds with an unseen photo featuring ladylove Natasha Dalal, and needless to say, the photo had romance written all over it. Taking to social media, this Coolie No 1 actor shared a photo wherein they both are seen posing next to a swimming pool, and alongside the photo, Varun’s caption read, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me…” Soon after, Karisma Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap and others showered immense love on the photo. 

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, another wedding that is highly awaited is that of Varun and Natasha and although reports suggested that they were to tie the knot in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, it’s gotten delayed. Earlier, in an interview, Natasha Dalal was asked about her love story with Varun Dhawan and how did they graduate from being friends to lovers and to this, she had said that she and Varun were in school together and after staying friends until mid-20s, they started dating each other. And when she was asked about marriage, Natasha had said that Marriage is on the cards eventually, “just not right now.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and as per reports, the film will witness an OTT clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb on Diwali 2020. 

Check out the photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to hit OTT on Diwali 2020; will clash with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Varun always comes across as a fakee showoff guy who tries way too hard, loyal boyfriend? he flirts with other girls and costars here and there. Another fakee nepokid!!

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

You are next druggiiee!!

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Vanmanush with nats uncle

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

hi nathyanarth and hi aniurdh ravichdarn

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Sara Ali khan will no longer be available for this movie.

