Varun Dhawan is blown away by Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor’s singing and so are we; WATCH

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video of Shraddha Kapoor crooning a song from one of her films. The Street Dancer 3D star was in awe of his co-actor’s voice and proudly boasted about knowing such a talented person. Check it out.

Often Bollywood actors have talents other than acting that only their close ones know about. However, while working together, co-actors might come to know about the same. Speaking of this, and recently graced the stage of a singing reality show to promote their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. While shooting for the show, Shraddha, who is also a good singer, was asked to croon one of her songs from Aashiqui 2 which left her co-actor, Varun completely shocked and surprised.

Varun was elated to hear Shraddha sing and took to his Instagram story to share a video of his Street Dancer 3D co-star crooning her song Sun Raha Hai Na Tu. Shraddha also could be seen engrossed in singing the romantic track. The Coolie No 1 star felt proud to have a friend so talented and mentioned the same on the video. Varun is seen telling fans that he was blown away by her singing and that he knows her.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi tease with a still from Street Dancer 3D’s song Lagdi Lahore Di ahead of its release)

Meanwhile, since past few days, Varun and Shraddha have been promoting their film across various platforms. From visiting reality shows to radio shows to giving interviews, the Street Dancer 3D team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, the new song from Street Dancer 3D Lagdi Lahore Di featuring Varun, Nora Fatehi is all set to drop tomorrow. Varun has been sharing glimpses from the song. The previous songs, Illegal weapon 2.0, Garmi, Dua Karo and others have been trending across music platforms. The trailer showcased Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More