Varun Dhawan on Bollywood films not doing well: 7-8 major flops have happened in South cinema also

Varun Dhawan is one of the latest actors to share his opinion on the ongoing North vs South cinema debate. Ever since films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa have been massive successes at the box office, the South vs North debate has been in the limelight. Varun, who will soon be seen in his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, has been busy promoting it alongside his co-actors Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Amid this, in a recent media interaction, he was asked about the language debate that has taken the country, and especially the entertainment industry by storm in recent times.

When Varun was asked about the ongoing North vs South debate, he replied that the audience has the right to watch any film. “Cinema is doing well right now. The audience has the right to watch the cinema they want to watch. Hollywood films have been working for so many years. It is because they are liking it and, therefore, they are watching it,” the actor said. He also shared that he himself enjoyed watching KGF Chapter 2, which has been one of the highest-grossing movies this year.

Varun was also asked about his opinion on Hindi films that have not done well at the box office in the recent past. The October actor said that many south films have flopped too. “7-8 major flops have happened in their cinema also. That has also happened because nothing was released in the last 2 and a half years. I feel a good film will come. In the Hindi film industry, we have a lot of good films coming up. Every film can't be a hit. The audience won't watch a bad film, whether it is English, Hindi or a South film. They will not watch,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani reveals biggest learning in 8 years film journey, Varun Dhawan feels she has 'grown'