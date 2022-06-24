Varun Dhawan: Both Sidharth Malhotra & Arjun Kapoor are 'committed' and ready to get married

Varun Dhawan is all over the news these days courtesy of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie revolves around post marital issues and the Street Dancer 3D actor has been promoting JugJugg Jeeyo extensively. Interestingly, as Varun had ditched bachelorhood over a year ago, all eyes have been on his dear friends Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra as fans have been speculating about their wedding. For the uninitiated, Arjun has been dating Malaika Arora while Sidharth is said to be in a relationship with Kiara Advani.

And now, Varun has finally spilled beans on Arjun and Sidharth’s wedding plans and said that both the actor are ready to take the plunge. Talking to India Today.in, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was all praises for Sidharth and Arjun and called them committed and honest guys. Furthermore, Varun also emphasised that Sidharth will prove to be a good husband. “I don’t know whether I should say it or not but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person.. and I think he will be a very good husband so yeah,” he added.

Interestingly, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and has opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics. The movie marks Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after the 2019 release Kalank. Meanwhile, apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun is making the news for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie marks Varun and Janhvi’s first collaboration and will be releasing on April 7 next year.