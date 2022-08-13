Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal bump into Shikhar Dhawan & Team India; Fans call it 'Dhawan Supremacy'

Saturday seemed to have kicked off on a high note for Varun Dhawan as not only did he jet off for a trip with Natasha Dalal, but he also happen to bump into Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Yes, the two superstars of their fields bumped into each other and well, Varun didn't forget to capture it in a picture-perfect moment. Varun, who was seen at the Mumbai airport this morning with Natasha, posed for a photo with Shikhar Dhawan when they bumped into each other.

Varun Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan pose for photo

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun expressed his excitement about meeting the 'Dhawan' of Men's Indian Cricket Team, Shikhar. The two superstars could be seen posing happily next to each other as they were captured in the frame. Varun was in his cool blue outfit while Shikhar Dhawan was seen in the Indian team's tracksuit as he was off to Zimbabwe with Team India for the next tournament. Sharing the photo with Shikhar, Varun wrote, "DHAWANS #theones."

Fans love Varun and Shikhar's candid moment

Fans of Varun and Shikhar were quick to react to the photo shared by former on social media. Many loved how both the 'Dhawans' were ruling over their respective fields. A fan wrote, "Dhawans Supremacy" in the comments. Another fan wrote, "Dhawan square @varundvn." Another fan wrote, "Vee don't delete this one."

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

Recently, Varun wrapped up the international schedule for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Both Varun and Janhvi shared lovely photos with the crew and cast of Bawaal on social media as they came to the end of the shoot of the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal happens to be one of the most anticipated films starring Varun and Janhvi in the lead. Besides this, Varun also caught up with the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo. He posed for photos with Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Neetu Kapoor, Raj Mehta, Apurva Mehta and Karan Johar. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

