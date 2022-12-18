Varun Dhawan calls 2022 a ‘Creatively satisfying’ year; Opens up on the underperformance of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan , the popular young star of Bollywood, is now going through a new phase in his acting career with some unique projects in his kitty. Interestingly, 2022 was a mixed bag for the actor. His first release of the year JugJugg Jeeyo had emerged as a massive success. Varun Dhawan's ambitious project Bhediya , on the other hand, emerged as an average affair, despite receiving great reviews. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the talented star opened up on his acting career.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan stated that 2022 was indeed a creatively satisfying year for him, irrespective of how his films performed at the box office. According to the actor, he had hit a roadblock during the lockdown and began to feel that he was burned out as an artist. Later, he decided to sign only the films that give him creative satisfaction. Varun Dhawan was also clear that he doesn't want to do films just because he has dates available.

"I waited for a long time before signing JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Bawaal. 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years for me, creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films I've done this year," said Varun Dhawan.

The underperformance of Bhediya

In his conversation with Mid-Day, Varun Dhawan also opened up on the underperformance of his ambitious flick, Bhediya. The actor admitted that he was expecting the Amar Kaushik directorial to perform well at the box office. However, he added that he is not disappointed, and is glad that the film did better than many other projects released in 2022. Varun concluded that this is a sign for the artists and technicians to try and do better.

Varun Dhawan's work front

The popular star is joining hands with Nitesh Tiwari, the talented filmmaker for his upcoming project Bawaal. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Bhediya, on the other hand, is now gearing up for its OTT release. The supernatural thriller is expected to release on a leading OTT platform, during the Christmas weekend. Varun will reprise his character Bhaskar Sharma aka Bhediya in the upcoming franchises of Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, including Stree 2, which features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.