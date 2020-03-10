Varun Dhawan calls the cop to complain about the paparazzi and what happens next cannot be missed; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Varun Dhawan is seen calling a cop to complain about the paparazzi. Watch video!

is often snapped outside the gym and whenever he poses for the paparazzi, he makes sure to pose for selfies and click photos with fans. Yes, we all know that Varun Dhawan never disappoints his fans and makes sure to patiently click photos with everyone. Now yesterday, looks like, Varun Dhawan was in a fun mood as he tried to play a prank on the paparazzi. It so happened that as soon as Varun stepped out of the car, he walked up to the police standing next to his car and jokingly complained about a paparazzo who runs on the road and follows his car every time he steps out of his house.

In the said video, Varun is seen asking the cop if he, pointing at the cameraperson, is allowed to run on the road to click his photos and to this, the cop laughed and said that yes, it is allowed. Later, Varun says ‘lekar jao isko’ as he pulls the paparazzo towards him and it is all things fun. Also, Varun asks the paparazzo- ‘Ek din andar jaayega, theek hokar aa jaegah’ and then Varun asks him ‘Darr Lag Raha Hain na’. Well, we totally love how Varun interacts with the paparazzi and makes sure to respect their time by posing for photos as we all know that it is no mean task to wait for hours for the stars at the airport and other places.

While Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and it was only a few days back that the cast of the film wrapped up the film in Goa. Later, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a couple of pictures where she and Varun are seen staring deep into each other's eyes and alongside the photos, Sara wrote, “And that's a wrap on #coolieno1. Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie, No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended) carry me through what I couldn't carry off and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time..” Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020

Check out the video of Varun Dhawan calling the cops:

