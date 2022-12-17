Varun Dhawan calls Janhvi Kapoor’s bold black look ‘Adams Family’; Here’s how the actress reacts

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish and most loved actresses from the current generation. She recently grabbed all the eyeballs for sporting a bold look at a recent event. She wore a bodycon black velvet gown and looked fabulous. We bet it would have been difficult for anyone to take their eyes off her. The actress posted a couple of her pictures of this look on her Instagram handle today. But what caught our attention was Varun Dhawan ’s comment.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of her pictures in her black bodycon gown. She wore a halter-neck gown that not only accentuated her curves but also made her look fabulous. She completed her look with elbow-length gloves and smoky eyes. Varun Dhawan, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with her in Bawaal, took to the comments section and wrote, “Adams Family”. Janhvi Kapoor instantly replied, “@varundvn are u calling me scary.” We are still waiting for Varun’s reply to this.

Janhvi Kapoor work front

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.

Varun Dhawan work front

Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.