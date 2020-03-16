Varun Dhawan cannot stop his chuckle as paparazzi scream 'go Corona go' & poke fun at each other; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Varun Dhawan stepped out for dubbing of his film, Coolie No 1. The Coolie No 1 star was left in splits as the paparazzi poked fun at each other and joked about Coronavirus. Check it out.

While the entertainment business may have come to a standstill in Mumbai owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, some stars are still trying to wrap up work. Speaking of this, was snapped on Monday evening as he stepped out of his house and headed to dub for Coolie No 1. Over the past few weeks, there have been several instances where Varun has poked fun at the paps. Be it his complaining to the cop as a joke about a photographer or just joking with the paps, Varun and paps share a healthy bond.

On Monday evening too, when Varun stepped out of the dubbing studio to head home, the paparazzi shouted at him to wait for photos. Varun obliged and stood in front of his parked vehicle to pose for photos. However, while the Coolie No 1 star was standing patiently, paps kept shouting, ‘Varun Stop, Varun ruko” and kept asking him to stay put. While the photographers were shouting, a paparazzi said ‘Rukha hi toh hai, kaha jaa raha hai.’ Hearing this, Dhawan couldn’t control his laughter.

Later, a paparazzi also joked and shouted at Varun saying ‘Go Corona Go,’ which made the Coolie No 1 star chuckle even more. Clad in a black tracksuit, Varun was seen sporting hand gloves instead of a mask to protect himself from touching infected surfaces.

Check out Varun and paparazzi’s banter:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. It has been shot in Bangkok, Goa and Mumbai. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

