Varun Dhawan captures a beautiful rainbow in a recent selfie BUT Sara Ali Khan’s comment steals the show

After Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan treated fans with a monochrome selfie of his with a beautiful rainbow. Sara Ali Khan responds.

Amid the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From sharing their workout videos and photos to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Bollywood celebrities have also been updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans. Among all, who is quarantined at his house in Mumbai with his family is having a gala time with them. Recently, the actor had celebrated his niece’s birthday and had shared adorable photos with the little munchkin on social media as she grew older.

Everyone is Mumbai was scared and was praying since reports of Cyclone Nisarga was about to hit Mumbai on Wednesday but everyone's prayer got answered as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in some areas. Expressing a sigh of relief, everyone started posting the beautiful sunset that they got to see from their balconies or windows after it stopped raining. Even Varun shared a monochrome picture of him where the actor is all smiles as he takes a selfie with a beautiful rainbow seen in the background at the beach. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, "the stories are true."

Varun's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan commented, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking." Not only Sara but even Varun's fans were confused about whether the actor had actually taken this picture from the beach or not because they could see his shadow in the picture as well. Well, only the Street Dancer 3D actor can answer that now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

