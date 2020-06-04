Varun Dhawan captures a beautiful rainbow in a recent selfie BUT Sara Ali Khan’s comment steals the show
Amid the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From sharing their workout videos and photos to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Bollywood celebrities have also been updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans. Among all, Varun Dhawan who is quarantined at his house in Mumbai with his family is having a gala time with them. Recently, the actor had celebrated his niece’s birthday and had shared adorable photos with the little munchkin on social media as she grew older.
Everyone is Mumbai was scared and was praying since reports of Cyclone Nisarga was about to hit Mumbai on Wednesday but everyone's prayer got answered as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in some areas. Expressing a sigh of relief, everyone started posting the beautiful sunset that they got to see from their balconies or windows after it stopped raining. Even Varun shared a monochrome picture of him where the actor is all smiles as he takes a selfie with a beautiful rainbow seen in the background at the beach. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, "the stories are true."
(Also Read: Varun Dhawan sweats it out in workout ‘rehab’ post gorging niece’s birthday cake; Watch Video)
Varun's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan commented, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking." Not only Sara but even Varun's fans were confused about whether the actor had actually taken this picture from the beach or not because they could see his shadow in the picture as well. Well, only the Street Dancer 3D actor can answer that now.
Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Varun your the best no matter what. And I'm so happy to send you this letter,I love all of ur movie and Kalank is the best but when Abdul stabbed you at the back, it was the saddest part. Varun thanks for being my Guru