Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; Shares a PIC with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's romantic-comedy film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has completed 8 years of its release today. The film also starred debutante Sidharth Shukla, Gaurav Pandey, Gaurav Pandey, Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, and many others. It was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan in his directorial debut, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also emerged as a commercial success.

On the occasion, Dhawan shared an unseen picture to mark 8 years of the film alongside Alia and Sidharth. Taking to his Instagram story, the Badlapur actor captioned it: "8 years of humpty Sharma ko dhulani some great memories with amazing people." The photo was taken during the promotion of the film in Delhi. In the film, Varun essayed the role of Rakesh "Humpty" Kumar Sharma, Alia played Kavya Pratap Singh, while the late Sidharth portrayed the role of an NRI named Angad Bedi. Meanwhile, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marks the second pairing of the leads after their debut in Student of the Year. The audience loved their chemistry on-screen in the film and their pair continues to be a superhit on-screen couple.

Check out Varun, Alia & Sidharth's PIC:

On the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. Next, he will star in Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, which is slated to release on 25 November. Next, he also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which will be released on April 7, 2023.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara and She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

