Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday on Bawaal sets with Janhvi Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari & Sajid Nadiadwala; PICS

Varun Dhawan turned 35 yesterday, on the 24th of April. It was a working birthday for the actor as he was busy filming for his upcoming film, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Varun ringed in his birthday on set and celebrated it with the cast and crew there. Last night, the official Instagram space for Nadiadwala and Grandson production company took to its official Instagram page and shared a few pictures from the same.

In the first photo, Varun and Janhvi are seen posing with directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. In the next picture, Varun is seen feeding a slice of the birthday cake to Tiwari, while Sajid Nadiadwala stands beside him.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s pictures from Bawaal sets:

Earlier this month, Varun left Mumbai to shoot for Bawaal. The Badlapur actor is currently in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where the shooting of the movie has already hit the floors. In fact, just last week, Varun's first look from the sets of Bawaal leaked and went viral. This is the first time he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries. The makers have decided to set a major portion of the Bawaal in Europe and they've already locked five European countries.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the pipeline. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Russo brothers’ Citadel with Samantha in the pipeline.

