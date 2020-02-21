Varun Dhawan celebrates Coolie No 1 wrap up with Pancakes; Calls it the funniest film he has ever been part of

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a photo on social media to celebrate the wrap up of Coolie No 1. The star had been shooting in Goa with Sara Ali Khan for the comedy remake. Check it out. ‘

A day back, Sara Ali Khan called it a wrap of Coolie No 1 and shared photos on social media to celebrate. However, her co-actor, opted for a different route to celebrate the end of the shooting of Coolie No 1 in Goa. Over the past few days, Varun and Sara were in Goa for shooting a romantic song for Coolie No 1 and had been sharing photos from the gorgeous place. Now, as the film’s shoot is complete, Varun decided to break his diet and relish his favourite breakfast.

Varun shared a photo on Instagram in which he can be seen sporting a pair of shorts while sitting by the side of the balcony. In the photo, the Coolie No 1 star is seen excited to relish and binge on chocolate pancakes with bananas over it along with watermelon juice. Varun seemed to be elated about the wrap of Coolie No 1 and called it the most hilarious film of his career so far. Not just this, Varun was seen binging on some series on his laptop while gorging on his favourite breakfast.

(Also read: Sara Ali Khan lights up the internet with gorgeous photos and videos as she calls it a wrap on Coolie No 1)

Varun captioned the selfie as, “Pancake Friday ek number breakfast Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this.” On the photo, Ekta Kapoor left a comment and wrote, ‘Yayy.’ too commented on it and called Varun as ‘Dwayne.’ Later, more photos of Sara and Varun came with the crew while posing on the beach and calling it a wrap on Coolie No 1.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photo:

Meanwhile, a day back, Varun had shared a super cool photo with his dad and filmmaker David Dhawan. In the photo, Varun was seen sitting behind his dad on an ATV while roaming on a beach in Goa. Coolie No 1 is a remake of 1995 comedy that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajat Rawail and others. It is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More