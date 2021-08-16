Varun Dhawan celebrates dad David Dhawan's 70th birthday with special video; Calls him 'King of Comedy'.

Varun Dhawan may be busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo but the actor is making sure to make his dad David Dhawan's day special. The filmmaker, director and producer celebrates his 70th birthday today. On the occasion of senior Dhawan's birthday, Varun dedicated a super sweet video for his dad who has come to define the comedy genre in more ways than one.

The videos features snippets of all of David Dhawan's comedy films over the years. From Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Coolie No 1, the video features a mix of these films as well as hilarious dialogues from decade old films. Sharing the video, Varun called his dad David Dhawan 'King of Comedy' and also listed his achievements over the years.

He captioned the video, "HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD FTI Gold medalist Director of 45 motion pictures Editor of 33 films The king of comedy #fanlove (sic)."

David Dhawan and son Varun had last teamed up for Coolie No 1 which released earlier this year. While the film was widely rejected by critics, the actor's die-hard fans enjoyed the film.

Post the film's release, David Dhawan was once asked about filming kissing scenes with Varun's female co-stars like Ileana D'Cruz, , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sara Ali Khan. Replying to this, he told Bollywood Hungama, "There is nothing difficult about it because we are very professional people. When I am shooting with him, I don't look at him or ask him whether we should do this or not. I tell him that this is to be done. The script demands a kissing scene and so we have to do it."

He added that there should be zero embarrassment about it. "Practically, there is nothing wrong. Kissing scene is the lightest scene in the Indian films these days. It's very fair when you are doing it professionally, you don't look left, right, centre. There is no such thing. It's all practical today. Now how the hero and the heroine do it is up to them. What are you embarrassed about?" David Dhawan said.

Click here to watch Varun Dhawan's birthday tribute for dad David Dhawan.