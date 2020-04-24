Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday with fans on social media; Gets candid about Coolie No 1 and other films

Varun Dhawan, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, talks about his upcoming projects which include Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

The ongoing lockdown might have stopped to hit the silver screens with his new movies and even shoot for the projects. But the Judwaa 2 star has made sure to be in touch with his fans in this lockdown period. And as Bollywood’s heartthrob turned a year older today, he decided to celebrate his special day with his fans in quarantine. Yes! you read it right. Varun went live on Instagram today to mark his 33rd birthday and interacted with his fans.

The superstar was seen answering several questions by the fans and even went live with celebs like Shaan, , Shashank Khaitan, Badshah etc. During the live session, Varun also sent his wishes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who also celebrates his birthday on April 24. He asserted, “Sachin sir you are God. Happy birthday.” Furthermore, Varun got candid about his upcoming projects and spoke about the postponement of his much talked about movie Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The David Dhawan directorial was supposed to hit the screens on May 1, 2020. However, given the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India, Coolie No 1, just like several other movies, have been pushed indefinitely.

Talking about the same, Varun asserted he is hopeful about Coolie No 1 hitting the screens soon. However, he did emphasise that the safety of the fellow citizens is their priority at the moment. To note, the movie happens to be the remake of Govind and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No 1.

Apart from Coolie No 1, Varun will also be working on youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal’s biopic. The movie will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and is being bankrolled by Maddock Films. The movie will mark Varun and Sriram’s second collaboration after their 2015 release Badlapur. The October actor revealed that while the movie requires a lot of preparation, he was about to start his training, however, the lockdown has put everything on hold.

