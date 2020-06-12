Varun Dhawan celebrates mom Karuna Dhawan's birthday at home amidst lockdown; See PHOTOS

Today happens to be Varun Dhawan's mom Karuna Dhawan's birthday and the actor has given a glimpse of the mini celebration held at their home on the special occasion. Check it out.

Although the year 2020 has not proved to be a good one, people are still keeping their hopes and aspirations alive. Not to forget, everyone has been obliging with the rules of social distancing and lockdown to help curb the situation that has occurred owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Today happens to be ’s mother Karuna Dhawan’s birthday and the Street Dancer 3D actor along with the rest of the family members have celebrated her birthday at their home.

Even though the celebrations were not as grand as the previous years, Varun and his father David Dhawan made sure to organize a mini bash for the former’s mother. The actor has now given a glimpse of the sweet and simple birthday celebration of his mother on Instagram. Firstly, we can see David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan cutting the cake together as Varun records the sweet moment on his camera. The Coolie No. 1 star has shared another picture in which he can be seen posing with his mom.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s latest posts below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his movie Coolie No. 1 that has been directed by none other than his father himself, David Dhawan. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time in this comedy-drama that was earlier scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. However, its release date has now been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India.

