Varun Dhawan channels his inner Sanjay Dutt as he shows off his ‘chavagiri’ in a new avatar; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood from the current generation. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and has been busy with his shooting schedule. But, one thing that fans love about the Judwaa star is his presence on social media. He is very active on Instagram and never fails to entertain audiences with his fun videos and snaps. Today too he took to his Instagram handle to channel his inner Sanjay Dutt.

In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan sporting a long hair look. He is wearing a black leather jacket over black banyan that he paired over blue jeans. Varun wore pointed-designed brown shoes, black sunglasses and a red coloured bandanna that he ties around his forehead. The Bhediya actor also wore a silver coloured chain around his neck. The actor flaunted his swag walk as Sanjay Dutt’s popular song Rama Re from Kaante played in the background.