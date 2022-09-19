Varun Dhawan channels his inner Sanjay Dutt as he shows off his ‘chavagiri’ in a new avatar; WATCH
Check out Varun Dhawan's new long hair avatar in the latest video that he posted.
Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood from the current generation. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and has been busy with his shooting schedule. But, one thing that fans love about the Judwaa star is his presence on social media. He is very active on Instagram and never fails to entertain audiences with his fun videos and snaps. Today too he took to his Instagram handle to channel his inner Sanjay Dutt.
In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan sporting a long hair look. He is wearing a black leather jacket over black banyan that he paired over blue jeans. Varun wore pointed-designed brown shoes, black sunglasses and a red coloured bandanna that he ties around his forehead. The Bhediya actor also wore a silver coloured chain around his neck. The actor flaunted his swag walk as Sanjay Dutt’s popular song Rama Re from Kaante played in the background.
Check out the video:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. In July last year, both Kriti and Varun wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Bedhiya. The actors took to Instagram to inform their fans and loved ones about the same and shared the motion poster of the film. The film was slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2002. However, the release date of the film was pushed forward to November 25, 2022, for reasons best known to the makers.
Varun Dhawan also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor for which he had been shooting in Poland a couple of weeks ago. Both the stars were seen having a blast during their outdoor shoot and we bet that has gotten everyone excited for the film.
