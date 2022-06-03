Varun Dhawan cheers for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; Says 'Sir, can't wait for this'

Ever since the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan dropped on June 03, it took the internet by storm. King Khan has collaborated with renowned filmmaker Atlee for the first time. The film will also star South actress Nayanthara in the lead. To note, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film, Zero in 2018, and is currently working on multiple projects including Jawan. As fans are cheering for the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor, Varun Dhawan also joined the bandwagon and cheered for the superstar for the movie.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Varun shared the teaser of the movie and cheered for it. While sharing the post, Dhawan wrote, "Sir can't wait for this" along with some emoticons. Clearly, Varun is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration. Earlier, Salman Khan too cheered for Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. He has shared the teaser of Jawan on his Instagram account and was all praises for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. He captioned the teaser as, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk”. To note, Jawan will hit theaters next year.

Check Varun Dhawan's post here:

In addition to SRK and Nayanthara, the film will also feature Sanya Malhotra in the lead. According to our sources, Nayanthara will be playing the role of an investigating officer, while SRK reportedly will be seen in a double role in Jawan. He will play the role of a son, a gangster and the other would be the father who plays a senior RAW officer.

Talking about Varun Dhawan's professional career, he will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. He also has Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

