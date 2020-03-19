Varun Dhawan chit chatting and asking paps whether they are working during COVID 19 is a must watch

Varun Dhawan has a fun chit-chat with the paparazzi as he asks them whether or not they are working during Coronavirus crisis.

is paparazzi’s favorite star because whenever he is papped, this Coolie No 1 actor makes sure to pose for them. Not just this, Varun is often seen interacting with the paparazzi and in the latest, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, when Varun was papped outside a studio balcony, the actor not just posed for the paps from the balcony but also had a quick chit-chat session with the paps.

In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan asking the paparazzi if their work is on, and when the paparazzi asks Varun to move left and right to get the right photo since he is standing on the first floor, Varun moves according to the paps demand, however when a pap apologises for being so demanding, Varun says ‘Theek Hai yaar,,Kaam Toh Kissi Ke Paas Hai Hee Nahi Abhi’

While reports suggest that Varun and ladylove Natasha Dalal were supposed to walk down the aisle in a fancy resort in Thailand in the month of May, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and owing to the travel restrictions, the wedding has been postponed. On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. opposite Sara Ali Khan. Also, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama and when Varun was asked if the release date of Coolie No 1’s trailer will be postponed, Varun had said that given the crisis, he cannot confirm anything.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photos as he poses for the paparazzi here:

Credits :Manav Manglani

