Varun Dhawan & Chris Pratt’s social media exchange over upcoming film The Tomorrow War is winning hearts

Varun Dhawan got a surprise tweet from the Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. Read on to know more.

Chris Pratt’s upcoming movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ is going to be a sci-fi action alien movie and since the release of the trailer Chris’ fans are eagerly waiting for the release. Chris dropped the trailer of his movie on Instagram, and after watching the trailer, couldn’t help but comment on Chris’ post. Varun wrote, “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar. Looks legit”.

The Hollywood star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.” To which Varun replied as, “All love brothaa" along with several emojis. The conversation between both the actors was loved by the fans. One of the users commented, “Okay, but when are you & @prattprattpratt starring in a movie together?” Meanwhile another user wrote, “This interaction was suprising though”

Take a look at Chris and Varun’s Tweets-

In an interview with News 18, Chris Pratt spoke about how India has been affected by the second wave of COVID-19. The ‘Jurassic World’ actor said, “All the people of India are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win. We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support. It’s devastating to us what’s happening to our friends in India and we just are praying for a quick and speedy recovery for you,”

Chris Pratt starrer ‘The Tomorrow War’ will release on an OTT platform on July 2. Varun Dhawan is going to be seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon, and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and .

