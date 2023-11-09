Varun Dhawan clicked with brother Rohit Dhawan at a stadium as they play cricket; see PICS

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood star is currently enjoying a schedule break from the shooting of his 18th outing in films. The crowd-puller is spending most of his time with his family and has been making use of the break to the fullest. Varun Dhawan was spotted his with elder brother, director Rohit Dhawan on Thursday evening (November 9, 2023), as the duo stepped out for a cricket session.

Varun Dhawan plays cricket with brother Rohit Dhawan and friends

The Bhediya actor was spotted at a cricket stadium in Juhu in Mumbai, during a cricket match. Varun Dhawan, who arrived with his elder brother Rohit Dhawan, was seen playing cricket with some of their friends. From the pictures which are now winning the internet, it is evident that the Bollywood star totally loves the game, and enjoys playing it.

Varun Dhawan looked cool in a casual team full-sleeve t-shirt, as he stepped out to play cricket on Thursday evening. The actor completed his look with a pair of black Bermuda shorts, a cap, and a pair of printed white sports sneakers. Rohit Dhawan, on the other hand, looked comfy in a white t-shirt, a pair of black Bermuda shorts, and a matching cap.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan's pictures, below: