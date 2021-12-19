Varun Dhawan close to signing new project with Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari?

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the underwhelming Coolie No 1 in 2020. Since then the actor has been taking slow and evaluating his film choices. He is shooting projects but too many details are not being revealed at the moment. This year, a few weeks ago, Varun wrapped up shooting Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and the film is slated for a 2022 release.

Now, according to latest report in ETimes, Varun is on a film signing spree. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier this month that Varun has more or less zeroed in on his next three films and one of those is a Rajkumar Hirani production. While that is definitely on the cards, the latest report revealed that Varun Dhawan also is looking to join hands with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. Citing sources, the report revealed that Varun may soon lock this project as well.

Pinkvilla's source had exclusively informed that while Varun has Bhediya and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo lined up for releases next year, the actor is looking at 2023 and 2024.

“Varun has done multiple meetings with Rajkumar Hirani over the last few months and both have shown keen interest in the collaboration. It’s a typical slice of life film based on a true story written by Rajkumar Hirani himself and will go on floors next year. The film will mark the directorial debut of one of Rajkumar Hirani’s chief assistant directors and everyone is very charged up about the project in question,” a source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla.

The actor seems to be stepping out of his comfort zone and working with newer directors like Amar Kaushik of Bhediya. The film falls in the horror comedy genre and is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi.

Meanwhile, Varun also has Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis under his kitty but latest reports state that the project has been delayed.

