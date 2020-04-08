Varun Dhawan commits to provide meals for the poor, doctors and medical staff due to COVID 19 lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun Dhawan has committed to provide meals for the poor who are homeless, have no jobs and to the frontline doctors and medical staff.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the country's economy has been affected and in order to help out with the medical supplies and some funds, PM Modi announced PM-CARES funds inviting donations to strengthen India’s fight against COVID 19. Celebrities like , , Kapil Sharma, Rajinikanth, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have donated some amount for the fund. Among all, had donated in a total of 55 lakhs for the PM CARES fund and CM relief fund and announced the same on his social media account.

Recently, Varun announced on Twitter that since the situation is becoming worse in the country and due to the lockdown many people are running out of food and money, hence the actor will be providing meals for the poor who are without home and jobs and to the frontline doctors and medical staff. He shared a post that read, "With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs." He added, "I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals." Sharing this post, the Street Dancer 3D actor tweeted, "This is a long battle and we have to fight it together @RNTata2000 @tatatrusts."

A few days back, Varun was in news for the rap video that he created in order to reach out to his fans and urge them to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The video also consists of a few clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he is asking the masses to stay home and be safe. Varun raps and asks people to stop going out or partying and completely resort to social distancing.

This is a long battle and we have to fight it together @RNTata2000 @tatatrusts pic.twitter.com/Gy96uhMt5t — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 8, 2020

