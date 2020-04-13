Varun Dhawan confirms kin from the US tested positive for COVID 19: Understand the gravity of it

Varun Dhawan confirms his relative in the US has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news during a conversation with Zoa Morani.

The curve refuses to flatten. With every passing day, newer Coronavirus cases are emerging across the world. There have been a few cases in Bollywood alone. Kanika Kapoor becoming the first B-Town star to have contracted COVID-19. We recently reported actress Zoa Morani and Karim Morani was tested positive for the novel virus. Now, has revealed his relative in the US has contracted the virus. During a talk with Zao on Instagram over the weekend, Varun revealed the heartbreaking news.

The actor, in conversation with his childhood friend, informed followers about the case. Although he did not indulge in details about the health condition, he urged fans to take the situation seriously. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, urging everyone to stay inside and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

In a conversation with the Kalank star, Zoa revealed she was experiencing “very mild fever” around March 20. As days passed, she contracted a cough followed by breathlessness and a headache. Zoa, along with her father and producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza, tested positive for Coronavirus and sought treatment immediately.

On the work front, Varun was scheduled to appear in Coolie No. 1 next month. The actor was filling Govinda's shoes in the remake directed by David Dhawan. The actor is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake. The movie was scheduled to release on May 1. However, owing to the crisis in India, it doesn't seem that the movie will release as per the scheduled release date. The makers haven't confirmed the rumours of a push in release date.

Amid this, Varun has stepped up to support numerous causes fighting against Coronavirus. Read about it here: Varun Dhawan commits to provide meals for the poor, doctors and medical staff due to COVID 19 lockdown

