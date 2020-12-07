Varun Dhawan confirms testing Covid 19 positive during shoot: I believe I could have been more careful

On Monday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to confirm that he had tested positive for coronavirus during the shoot of Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actor also opened up on what he's doing in isolation.

The cast and crew of Jug Jug Jeeyo had to put a screeching halt on their Chandigarh filming schedule after lead actors , and director Raj Mehta tested positive. While Anil Kapoor headed to Mumbai the same evening the news surfaced, Neetu Kapoor was reportedly brought to the city in an air ambulance. Varun Dhawan, however, has quarantined himself in Chandigarh and is currently in isolation.

On Monday, Varun took to social media to confirm that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also opened up on what he's doing in isolation and the uncertainity of Covid 19 despite taking precautions.

Sharing a photo with presumably his trainers while on a video call, Varun wrote, " VITAMIN FRIENDS So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u (sic)." In the photo, Varun appeared to be smiling as his fans flooded the comments section and wished him good health.

Take a look at Varun's post:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor had rubbished rumours that he was also Covid 19 positive. "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," the senior actor had tweeted.

According to a report in PTI, arranged an air ambulance for mum Neetu who is 62 years old. "She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh," a source told the portal.

