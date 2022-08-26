Varun Dhawan congratulates Sonam Kapoor on welcoming baby boy as he gets clicked with Natasha Dalal; WATCH

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. Varun has impressed the audience in all his movies. Later, he starred in many films like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, and many more.

Varun has been snapped by the paparazzi several times during her various outings and earlier today, he was spotted with her wife Natasha Dalal in the city. Now, the actor also congratulated Sonam Kapoor on welcoming a baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja. In the video shared by the paparazzo, he was asked to wish Sonam on becoming a new mommy. To which, Varun said: "Badaai Ho. Jug Jug Jeeyo." In it, the actor was seen sporting a grey T-shirt and matched it lavender coloured pants. Natasha, on the other hand, wore a white co-ord set. To note, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in February last year after dating for several years.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video HERE:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20th, 2022. They shared the big news of their baby's arrival on Instagram, in a joint statement that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya alongside his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Bawaal: Varun Dhawan aka Ajju Bhaiya's poster features on local food packet; Actor says 'this is crazy'