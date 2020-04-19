Varun Dhawan continues his fitness regime at home amidst the lockdown period and this candid PHOTO is proof

Varun Dhawan is continuing his workout sessions at home amidst the ongoing lockdown period in the country. Take a look at his latest picture shared on social media.

Right now, the entire country has been put under lockdown owing to the prevailing situation because of the Coronavirus scare. Everything including shopping malls, gymnasiums, schools, colleges, swimming pools, clubs, etc. has been closed. As working out at the gym is no longer allowed, Bollywood actor has been continuing his fitness regime at home the pictures and videos of which he keeps sharing on social media from time to time. The actor has also been sharing awareness on Coronavirus through his posts.

In the midst of all this, Varun has shared yet another candid picture of himself on his Instagram handle. As we can see in the picture, the Coolie No. 1 actor can be seen sitting while giving an intense look at the gym situated at his residence. He once again flaunts his well-built physique while being clad in a grey t-shirt and matching lowers in this latest picture. The Street Dancer 3D is known to be a fitness freak right from the beginning.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s latest picture below:

Post his stint in Street Dancer 3D, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by his father David Dhawan. He has been roped in opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time in this comedy-drama. For the unversed, it is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles that was a huge hit back at that time. Its release date is scheduled to be May 1, 202, but might be pushed further owing to the extended lockdown period in India.

