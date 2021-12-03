Varun Dhawan is the coolest baraati, Natasha Dalal dresses to impress at a pal's wedding; INSIDE PICS & VIDEOS

The wedding season has begun everywhere as people are seen tying the knot this month. Well, talking about Bollywood you already have your eyes on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding but we ain’t talking about that. We are talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s friend's wedding. Pictures and videos of the actor dancing with his friends and wife Natasha have been doing the rounds on the internet and we bet it would make you want to groove to the beats too.

In the pictures and videos that are going viral, we can see Varun dressed in a white kurta and pyjama and a pink coloured Nehru jacket. On the other hand, his wife Natasha Dalal sizzles in a grey lehenga and we cannot take our eyes off her. From posing with their friends to lifting the groom during the garland ceremony and dancing in the baraat, Varun is doing it all. He indeed is a cool baraati. Varun’s fan clubs have been super active on social media and have been sharing fun videos.

Check them out:

@Varun_dvn trust me, you are THE STAR! the way he is dancingggg pic.twitter.com/RUS1IDKUpV — jasha. (@VarunJacqueline) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile on the work front too Varun Dhawan is rocking as he is loaded with exciting projects in his kitty. Recently, the actor’s first look from Bhediya was released and it grabbed all the attention. He will be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. Varun will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. This film also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

