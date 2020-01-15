Varun Dhawan on Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan & I are trying to do what Govinda & Karisma did in the original

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Looking at 2020, we can safely say that has a busy year ahead as the actor has a bouquet of films in his kitty. Although his last outing- Kalank, didn’t perform well at the box office but that doesn’t mean that his fans are less excited for his next set of films. From Street Dancer 3D to Coolie No. 1 to Mr Lele and others, Varun has a busy 2020 and as we speak, he is busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring and Nora Fatehi.

Post Street Dancer 3D, which releases on January 24, 2020, Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and talking about the film, Varun says that in the film, Sara and him are trying to do what their seniors did in the original. “It’s a film for this generation though we have retained the screenplay which was brilliant. Sara and I are trying to do what our seniors- Govinda and Karisma Kapoor did in the original, under David Dhawan’s direction. It’s been a crazy ride. It is not a remake but more of an adaptation,” shared Varun.

Moving on, being the son of David Dhawan, Varun loves to entertain the audiences and during the interview, Varun said that he loves being an entertainer and making people smile is a big deal with their family as his father’s ‘films have always spread happiness’. Besides, a few days back, the makers of Mr Lele dropped the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film wherein he is seen sporting a kachacha and in the film, Varun will be paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

