Varun Dhawan corrects a photographer who calls Nepal a village; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan wishes a photographer's friends and family a safe and Happy Holi and corrects him when he calls Nepal a village.

had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The makers had even organised a wrap-up party which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood in the city. Photos and videos from the party have already gone viral on social media. If you remember, a few days back we had posted about a video where Varun caught hold of one photographer and lifted him up after posing for the paps. Well, Varun has now posted a sweet video with the same photographer.

Varun, who shares a great rapport with the paps and even the paps love the actor is seen wishing happy holi to the photographer's well-wishers. The photographer's name is Shailesh Pandey. In the video, posted by a fan, we can see Varun saying, "I would like to wish Pandey's friends, family and everyone a happy holi." The photographer then interrupts and tells Varun to wish the people of his village Nepal too to which Varun says that Nepal is not a village it is a country and wishes them a safe and happy holi and at the end, Varun rubs Pandey's head and leaves. The video proves why the paparazzi love him soo much.

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. The principal photography began on 8 August 2019 in Bangkok.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video here:

