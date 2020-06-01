Varun Dhawan croons to 'Humsafar' as a tired Alia Bhatt tries cheering him on in UNSEEN video; WATCH

In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen taking centre stage on a sofa along with a mic. Alia Bhatt, who visibly seems tired, can be seen clapping and cheering for her closest friend.

One of Bollywood's favourite onscreen pair in recent years has been and . From Kalank to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actors have gained a fan following like a no other. Their onscreen chemistry has won over many hearts and the duo often makes waves on social media for their banter. However, their last film Kalank tanked massively at the box office, Despite this, their fans have continued to remain loyal and one such fan club shared an unseen video of Alia and Varun during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen taking centre stage on a sofa along with a mic. Alia, who visibly seems tired, can be seen sitting opposite Varun along with director Shashank Khaitan. With full gusto, Varun then begins to sing the hit song 'Humsafar' from the same film. Alia and Shashank also join in as they cheer and clap for him. The hilarious video shows the stars' fun side as Varun reveals his singing talent.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's hilarious 'Humsafar' video below:

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania were a major box office success. The film's soundtrack is remembered to his day and their fans have adored the two in both the films. The success of Humpty led to the second film that is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. What are your thoughts on this jodi? Let us know in the comments below.

