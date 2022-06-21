Varun Dhawan on dad's reaction to film choices; Neetu Kapoor says Rishi wanted Ranbir to do commercial movies

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The film also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The cast is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote their highly-anticipated film. Now, in a recent interview, Varun talked about his father David Dhawan's reaction to his film choices.

Talking to Film Companion, Varun said, "He(David Dhawan) is a very commercial person so until I don't do back-to-back commercial films I don't know how happy he'll be, but he is happy about the directors I'm choosing to work with because he's realised that I am investing in working with just maker's first director, but he can never be happy because of his track record. He has given so many hits and he wants to see the results of my film choices." Later, Neetu Kapoor also agreed with Varun and said that all fathers are like that. She said that Rishi Kapoor was the same with Ranbir Kapoor. He would tell Ranbir, "Kya Barfi kar rahe ho, kya hai yeh movie." Further, Neetu added: "All fathers are like that, very critical they wanted you to do commercials. He (Rishi Kapoor) loved Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

