Varun Dhawan DELAYS wedding with Natasha Dalal over Street Dancer 3D's box office failure? Read On

Well, after constant reports about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding this year, this piece of news comes across as a rather shock. Here's what we know.

and Natasha Dalal are definitely one of the most talked about B-town couples right now, given that the two are definitely among the ones to get married soon. While the fans have been waiting for the duo's marriage for a while now, reports about their wedding month or any minor update gets everyone excited and brings their wedding back in the news. However, time and again, both Varun and David Dhawan have spoken about it, but this time around, there's more.

The year started off with the reports about Varun and Natasha getting married in April or May this year in Goa and some additional details about it. However, now, according to the reports in an entertainment portal, Varun is not very happy about the numbers that Street Dancer 3D has garnered and given his last film Kalank tanked at the box office as well, it has probably lead him to delay his wedding. The report also added how he wishes to focus on films he has lined up ahead and bring things back on track. These, however, are mere reports and there is no confirmation or denial on it.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently working on Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan and the movie is sure one to be looked out given their pairing for the first time. In another case of interesting pairings, Varun will also be seen in Mr. Lele next year.

