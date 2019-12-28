Varun Dhawan DENIES signing Rohit Dhawan’s sequel to Dishoom; Says ‘No truth to this’

Recently, reports were coming in that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with brother Rohit Dhawan for a second part of 2016’s Dishoom. However, the Street Dancer 3D actor has denied signing the film.

Over the past few days, reports about a sequel to , John Abraham starrer 2016 film Dishoom have been coming in. The film had managed to leave everyone impressed with the action and the camaraderie that was shared between Varun and John. However, a recent report stated that Varun is gearing up to team up with his brother Rohit Dhawan for a second part of the film. Now, as per the latest update, the Street Dancer 3D actor has denied it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun denied any such reports claiming that he is teaming up with his brother Rohit for Dishoom 2. Varun said, “Actually, there is no truth to this at all.” The Street Dancer 3D actor mentioned that reports of him signing on with Rohit are untrue. There were certain reports about Rohit teaming up with for a film based on a superhero. However, nothing has been confirmed about that either. The 2016 film starred Varun, John and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D with Remo D’Souza. The film is a sequel to ABCD 2 and stars with Varun. The trailer of the film came out a few days back and it left everyone awestruck. Remo has taken the plot of India and Pakistan’s rivalry onto the dance floor with Varun and Shraddha. The first song Muqabla and the second one, Garmi are trending across all musical platforms. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Prabhudheva. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

