Varun Dhawan dishes out major fitness goals as he gears up to binge on sweets on Diwali

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the country. And while Diwali is here, everyone certainly has their plans to celebrate this festival of light their way. Be it commoners or celebs, everyone is excited and gearing up for Diwali and the celebrations can never be complete without binging on sweets. As the celebrations have begun, Varun Dhawan, who is a fitness freak, is also gearing up to binge on the sweets this festive season and his latest Instagram post is a proof.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video of himself from the gym. The video, which was apparently shot post his rigorous workout schedule, had the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor lifting his vest and flaunting his perfectly tones abs. He was also seen wearing headphones which seem to be his company during workout sessions. Varun was clearly dishing out major fitness goals and giving a glimpse of his physique before he relished the Diwali sweets. Varun captioned the video as, “Before eating Diwali sweets”.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his horror drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie will mark Varun and Kriti’s second collaboration after Dilwale. Interestingly, producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed that Bhediya is interconnected with Stree 2. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, “Amar finished Bhediya, and he started writing (Stree 2). He has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come. He has cracked the whole story outline, and I think next year we should go on floor.”