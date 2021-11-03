Varun Dhawan dishes out major fitness goals as he gears up to binge on sweets on Diwali

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST  |  31.5K
   
Varun Dhawan dishes out major fitness goals as he gears up to binge on sweets on Diwali
Varun Dhawan dishes out major fitness goals as he gears up to binge on sweets on Diwali
Advertisement

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the country. And while Diwali is here, everyone certainly has their plans to celebrate this festival of light their way. Be it commoners or celebs, everyone is excited and gearing up for Diwali and the celebrations can never be complete without binging on sweets. As the celebrations have begun, Varun Dhawan, who is a fitness freak, is also gearing up to binge on the sweets this festive season and his latest Instagram post is a proof.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video of himself from the gym. The video, which was apparently shot post his rigorous workout schedule, had the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor lifting his vest and flaunting his perfectly tones abs. He was also seen wearing headphones which seem to be his company during workout sessions. Varun was clearly dishing out major fitness goals and giving a glimpse of his physique before he relished the Diwali sweets. Varun captioned the video as, “Before eating Diwali sweets”. 

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his horror drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie will mark Varun and Kriti’s second collaboration after Dilwale. Interestingly, producer Dinesh Vijan has revealed that Bhediya is interconnected with Stree 2. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Dinesh Vijan had said, “Amar finished Bhediya, and he started writing (Stree 2). He has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come. He has cracked the whole story outline, and I think next year we should go on floor.”

Advertisement

Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : He is looking so frustrated
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
View All