Varun Dhawan ditches his luxurious car for an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai; PIC

Varun Dhawan will be soon seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.
Varun Dhawan is currently in a happy zone. His film Bhediya's teaser was released a few weeks ago and it was highly appreciated. Right from Bollywood celebrities to fans, all loved the teaser and are eagerly waiting for the film. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Well, amid this, the actor today shared a video on his Instagram stories. He is seen enjoying the weather of Mumbai in an autorickshaw.
Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which he is seen sitting in an auto and shooting a video on his phone. The actor is seen wearing casuals.
The teaser opens with Varun’s voice and the views of the jungle. He mentions about the jungle and the strange stories related to it. Sharing the teaser, Varun wrote, “Instagram:*Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.” Bhediya is helmed by Amar Kaushik. It is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Bhediya is all set to release in the theatres on 25 November 2022.
On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Ekkis and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki. He is also doing the web series, Citadel with Raj and DK as the directors. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.
