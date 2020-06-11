Varun Dhawan does Throwback Thursday right as he shares a perfect photo with his Coolie No 1 co stars

After treating fans with a throwback photo with his team, Varun has shared another picture with his Coolie No 1 co-stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaaferi and others.

The year 2020 has nor started on a great note for everyone of us. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens all over the world. Just like others, is also under home quarantine and is missing the regular life routine that is evident from his recent posts shared by him on his Instagram handle. Recently, Varun treated fans with a throwback photo with his team. The actor is all smiles as he strikes a perfect pose with his team while his shooting for the 2017 film Judwaa 2.

And now, Varun has shared another throwback photo on his Instagram story. In the throwback picture shared, we can see Varun posing with his Coolie No 1 co-stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. Varun looks cool donning a grey coloured t-shirt with a Bugs Bunny cartoon print on it and blue denim. He has paired up his look with a cool blue coloured cap. The actor looks delighted as he strikes a perfect pose with his co-stars who look happy while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "#tbt"

Recently, Varun shared a poster of his upcoming movie with a COVID 19 twist. The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

