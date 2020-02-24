Varun Dhawan dons the US flag on his pants for shoot with Sara Ali Khan as Donald Trump visits India; See Pics

As Donald Trump landed in India today, Varun Dhawan was spotted wearing the US flag on his pants while shooting with Sara Ali Khan. Check it out.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump landed in India for his visit along with his wife Melania Trump. The US President was warmly welcomed in Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers. However, among the Bollywood stars, it looks like led the way in welcoming President Trump in India as he shared a video of himself from shoot with Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No 1 where he was dressed in the colours of the US Flag.

Though Varun deleted the video later, we stumbled upon some photos that are taking over the internet. In the photos, the Coolie No 1 star is seen clad in a white shiny shirt with pants that had colours of the US National flag. Varun’s pants had white stars printed on them along with red stripes and blue background. In the video that Varun had shared, he was seen matching his pants with a blazer that had stars and stripes just like the US flag.

(Also Read: Saturday Selfie: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan in a throwback pic are perfect treat for weekend)

While the video was deleted, the photos are being shared by fan clubs. The actor was shooting with Sara for his upcoming film when he shared a hilarious video of inviting Donald Trump for Pav Bhaji.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump along with his family will be visiting all the iconic places in Gujarat. He also was welcomed by a huge crowd in the newly inaugurated stadium in Gujarat. On the other hand, Varun and Sara recently wrapped up the shooting for Coolie No 1 after shooting in Goa for a week. In the film, Varun and Sara will be seen romancing each other and will recreate the magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s chemistry in the remake. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

Read More