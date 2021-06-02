  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varun Dhawan drops adorable glimpses from niece Niyara's birthday celebration with the entire family; PHOTOS

Apart from being an amazing actor, Varun Dhawan is also a family man who loves to spend time with his loved ones. Varun Dhawan’s niece turned three and the entire family celebrated her birthday.
7878 reads Mumbai
Varun Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Jaanvi Dhawan Varun Dhawan drops adorable glimpses from niece Niyara's birthday celebration with the entire family. (Pic Credit- Varun Dhawan's Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Coolie No. 1 and Student of the Year actor, Varun Dhawan, is an incredible actor that we all know but what adds to it is that the actor is also a family man. Varun Dhawan loves his family and prefers spending time with his loved ones, recently the actor celebrated the third birthday of his niece, Niyara Dhawan, and posted the pictures on Instagram with a simple yet amazing caption “घर”. Varun Dhawan is a loving uncle and the entire family can be seen celebrating Niyara’s birthday.

In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan helping Niyara in cutting the cake and Rohit Dhawan and his wife, David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan were present in the celebration. It seems as if Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal was behind the camera clicking the pictures and the only reason she can’t be seen in the frame. It is an adorable picture of the entire family spending time together on Niyara’s birthday. 

Take a look at the pictures- 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) 

This cute family photo grabbed the attention of other celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Punit Malhotra, Nitasha Gaurav, Shanoo Sharma, who showered love in the comments section. 

Varun Dhawan married the fashion designer and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021, both had been in a relationship for almost 10 years. Varun is going to be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani and Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon. Previously Varun Dhawan had delivered some hit films like Coolie No. 1, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Dilwale, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Also Read: Mancrush Monday: Varun Dhawan PROVES he can carry off everything from bandhgalas to muscle tees with ease

Credits :Varun Dhawan Instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store ahead of son’s wedding
David Dhawan on directing Varun Dhawan's kissing scenes: Lightest scene in the Indian films these days
David Dhawan comments on recreating songs for 'Coolie No. 1' from 1995 original
Varun Dhawan enjoys an ATV ride with ‘daddy cool’ David Dhawan on sets of Coolie No 1; Ranveer Singh is in awe
Varun Dhawan takes David Dhawan on a scooter ride on the sets of Coolie No 1 & wishes fans 'Good Morning'
Sara Ali Khan sends out birthday wishes to co star Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan; check it out