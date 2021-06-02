Varun Dhawan drops adorable glimpses from niece Niyara's birthday celebration with the entire family; PHOTOS

Apart from being an amazing actor, Varun Dhawan is also a family man who loves to spend time with his loved ones. Varun Dhawan’s niece turned three and the entire family celebrated her birthday.

Coolie No. 1 and Student of the Year actor, , is an incredible actor that we all know but what adds to it is that the actor is also a family man. Varun Dhawan loves his family and prefers spending time with his loved ones, recently the actor celebrated the third birthday of his niece, Niyara Dhawan, and posted the pictures on Instagram with a simple yet amazing caption “घर”. Varun Dhawan is a loving uncle and the entire family can be seen celebrating Niyara’s birthday.

In the pictures, we can see Varun Dhawan helping Niyara in cutting the cake and Rohit Dhawan and his wife, David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan were present in the celebration. It seems as if Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal was behind the camera clicking the pictures and the only reason she can’t be seen in the frame. It is an adorable picture of the entire family spending time together on Niyara’s birthday.

Take a look at the pictures-

This cute family photo grabbed the attention of other celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Punit Malhotra, Nitasha Gaurav, Shanoo Sharma, who showered love in the comments section.

Varun Dhawan married the fashion designer and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021, both had been in a relationship for almost 10 years. Varun is going to be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani and Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon. Previously Varun Dhawan had delivered some hit films like Coolie No. 1, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Dilwale, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan Instagram

