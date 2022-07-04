Varun Dhawan drops dapper PIC from Amsterdam; Confused Janhvi Kapoor says 'Ye kab hua'

It looks like Europe fever has taken over Bollywood stars these days. Every other actor is travelling to Europe and sharing pictures of them from the destination. Well, the recent name to get added to this list is Varun Dhawan. The actor is in Amsterdam and is having a blast. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him looking dapper in his stylish jacket, trouser and tee look. What caught our attention was the comment from his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

In the picture that Varun Dhawan shared, we can see him in an all-beige outfit. He wore cream-coloured pants and paired them with a similar coloured collared shirt with designs on it. The actor also wore a cream-coloured jacket that had a belt around its waist. He completed his look with brown boots and posed in front of the beautiful location of Amsterdam. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Amsterdam-loving”. Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “ye kab hua?” to which Varun Dhawan replied, “@janhvikapoor at ur boat party.”

Check out the image:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is making news for her upcoming movie Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan and will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. Besides, she will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr & Mrs Mahi and will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Recently, the first look of GoodLuck Jerry was released and it has created a lot of hype, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Janhvi Kapoor in a new avatar.

