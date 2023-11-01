Varun Dhawan drops love-filled PHOTOS with wife Natasha as he wishes fans on Karwa Chauth

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in 2021. The couple marked their second Karwa Chauth celebration today. Varun shared heartwarming pictures with his wife on Instagram, radiating love and affection. He also conveyed his warmest wishes to his fans with a sweet message on this special day.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated their second Karwa Chauth; the actor shared romantic photos from the occasion

On November 1st, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha celebrated their second Karwa Chauth. The Bawaal actor took to Instagram to share romantic images of the couple. They opted for matching pastel outfits for the occasion, with Varun donning an off-white shirt paired with a pastel brown Nehru jacket and jeans. Meanwhile, Natasha looked enchanting in a pastel pink lehenga choli adorned with exquisite golden zari details, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance.

Varun accompanied the pictures with a message, saying, "Happy Karva Chauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari (Indian women are the strongest), though Natasha is really light, so love making her sit on my lap".

Take a look at the pictures:

Last year, Varun and Natasha celebrated their first Karva Chauth, wearing matching red outfits, and they looked stunning on this special occasion.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, VD18, promises a thrilling cinematic experience with a compelling storyline and high-energy action. Varun plays a police officer, with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading ladies. Renowned filmmaker Atlee presents the film, co-produced by his wife Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It's directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees and co-written by Atlee and Sumit Arora, known for impactful dialogues in Jawan.

After his role in the Atlee-directed film, Varun is gearing up for a comedy movie helmed by his father, David Dhawan. The project is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to begin early next year. Additionally, Varun's Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, created by Raj and DK, is slated for release in the first quarter of 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan feels ‘sore AF’ but is ready for ‘all nighter’ as he heads to Atlee’s VD 18 shoot